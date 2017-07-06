BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment appoints senior executives

1 Min Read
July 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment appoints senior executives to lead new growth initiatives
* Caesars entertainment corp - marco roca will join caesars entertainment as president, global development
* Caesars entertainment corp - michael daly will join as senior vice president, strategy and m&a
* Caesars entertainment- completion of caesars entertainment operating co restructuring, anticipated by end q3 will create additional opportunities for growth