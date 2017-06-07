FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 1:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc announces certain details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing as part of plans for emergence

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company - CEOC engaged certain financial institutions to act as lead arrangers for new-money financing for to-be-formed REIT

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co - Financial institutions to solicit indications for upto $2.2 billion to refinance fee, leasehold interests in caesars palace las vegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.