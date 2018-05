May 2 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $1.97 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.95 BILLION

* QTRLY SAME-STORE NET REVENUES DECLINED 2.0% OR $40 MILLION, FROM $2.01 BILLION TO $1.97 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: