BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Says May Be Adversely Affected By Recent Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, UNDER RISK FACTORS IN ANNUAL 10-K FILING, SAYS “OUR BUSINESS MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY THE RECENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK”

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY RESULT IN PERIOD OF BUSINESS DISRUPTION, REDUCED CUSTOMER TRAFFIC & REDUCED OPERATIONS

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT SAYS ANY RESULTING FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY MATERIALLY AFFECT BUSINESS Source: bit.ly/2VmWbtd