BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Signs Deal To Bring Harrah's Branded Tribal Casino To Northern California

April 13 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BRING HARRAH’S-BRANDED TRIBAL CASINO TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

* SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

* TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

* INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

* THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019