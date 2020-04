April 2 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* CAESARS IS TEMPORARILY MOVING TO MINIMUM WORKFORCE NEEDED TO MAINTAIN BASIC OPERATIONS

* CO IS PAYING FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES FOR FIRST TWO WEEKS OF CLOSURE PERIOD

* FURLOUGHS EXPECTED TO IMPACT ABOUT 90% OF EMPLOYEES AT ITS DOMESTIC, OWNED PROPERTIES AS WELL AS ITS CORPORATE STAFF