Nov 16 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment to acquire Centaur Holdings for $1.7 billion

* ‍Agreement to buy Centuar includes $1.625 billion at closing and $75 million in deferred consideration​

* Caesars Entertainment says ‍transaction financing remains under consideration subject to determination of final arrangements​

* Caesars Entertainment says ‍transaction is anticipated to be free cash flow positive​