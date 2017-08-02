FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caesarstone Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Caesarstone Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* Caesarstone reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $148.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $148.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million

* Caesarstone Ltd - maintains full year guidance for revenue, narrows expectation for adjusted EBITDA

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caesarstone Ltd says is also maintaining its FY guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $119 million to $126 million

* Caesarstone- maintaining 2017 guidance for adjusted ebitda of $119 million to $126 million, noting that it currently expects it to be toward low end of range

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $586.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

