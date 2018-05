BRIEF-Caesarstone Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.10

May 9 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REDUCES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MILLION TO $610 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $136.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $141.5 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $621.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S