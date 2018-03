March 22 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CAESARSTONE - OPHIR YAKOVIAN, CO’S INCOMING CFO, WILL TRANSITION TO HIS NEW ROLE IN COMING WEEKS AS PLANNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: