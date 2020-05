BRIEF-Caffyns Plc Says Re-Started Its Aftersales Operations At All Sites

May 27 (Reuters) - Caffyns PLC:

* CAFFYNS PLC- FINAL TRADING DAYS OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020 IMPACTED MATERIALLY WHEN CO WAS REQUIRED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL ITS CAR SHOWROOMS

* CAFFYNS PLC- CO HAS NOW RE-STARTED ITS AFTERSALES OPERATIONS AT ALL ITS SITES AND IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT PERMISSION

* CAFFYNS PLC- WILL RE-OPEN SHOWROOMS FROM 1 JUNE 2020

* CAFFYNS PLC- IN RESPONSE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 APPROXIMATELY 80% OF EMPLOYEES FURLOUGHED IN APRIL