BRIEF-CAFOM Closes Its Stores in The French Overseas Collectivities

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THE CLOSURE OF ITS STORES IN THE FRENCH OVERSEAS COLLECTIVITIES AS A RESULT OF THE MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY THE GOVERNMENT

* ANTICIPATES THAT THIS CRISIS WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS SALES

* DECIDES TO HOLD ITS COMBINED GENERAL MEETING (ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY) ON TUESDAY 31 MARCH 2020 BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

* VENTE-UNIQUE.COM CONTINUES TO OPERATE UNDER A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN TO DEAL WITH THE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN THE VARIOUS EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WHERE IT OPERATES

* THE STORES HABITAT IN EUROPE HAVE ALL BEEN CLOSED BUT THE ACTIVITY CONTINUES ON THE BRAND’S WEBSITE

