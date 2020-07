BRIEF-Cafom H1 Net Loss Widens To 8 Million Euros

July 1 (Reuters) - CAFOM SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 153.0 MLN VERSUS EUR 155.4 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 8.0 MLN VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF IFRS 16 OF EUR 59.4 MLN VERSUS EUR 63.3 MILLION AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

* SINCE APRIL, VENTE-UNIQUE.COM HAS BEEN GROWING FASTER THAN ITS HISTORICAL AVERAGE AND AIMS TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2020

* DECIDED TO SECURE ITS LIQUIDITY BY SUBSCRIBING STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS (PGE) FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 28.3 MLN

* ANNUAL ACTIVITY AND RESULTS WILL NEVERTHELESS BE STRONGLY IMPACTED BY THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC