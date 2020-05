May 15 (Reuters) - Cafom SA:

* TURNOVER FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019-2020: EUR 153.0M (-1.6%)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OVERSEAS ACTIVITY WAS IMPACTED BY THE CLOSURE OF ALL STORES SINCE MARCH 16

* VENTE-UNIQUE.COM HAS BEEN RECORDING, SINCE BEGINNING OF APRIL, A RATE OF DEVELOPMENT HIGHER THAN ITS HISTORIC AVERAGE

* GROUP HAS OBTAINED LOANS GUARANTEED BY THE STATE (PGE) FROM ITS PARTNER BANKS, TO CONSOLIDATE ITS CASH FLOW