February 23, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-CAICA and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN Co., LTD. on Feb. 23

* Says it and unit will acquire 512,500 shares(25.6 percent stake) of CSMEN Co., LTD., for 243.4 million yen in total, and payment date on March 12

* Says they will mainly cooperate on construction of chain block related customer management system, EC site system development and virtual currency settlement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Sj13wB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

