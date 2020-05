May 5 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy PLC:

* CAIRN ENERGY PLC - MEXICO DRILLING UPDATE

* CAIRN ENERGY PLC - OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED ON ENI OPERATED EHECATL-1 EXPLORATION WELL ON BLOCK 7

* CAIRN ENERGY PLC - EXPLORATION TARGET OF WELL WAS TO PROVE HYDROCARBONS IN LOWER MIOCENE

* CAIRN ENERGY PLC - EHECATL-1 EXPLORATION WELL DID NOT FIND RESERVOIRED HYDROCARBONS AND IT HAS NOW BEEN PERMANENTLY PLUGGED AND ABANDONED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: