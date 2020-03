BRIEF-Cairn Energy Sees 2020 Exploration Capex Down To $100 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy PLC:

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS & DEFERRALS BEEN IDENTIFIED FOR 2020 PROGRAMME, REPRESENTING OVERALL 23% REDUCTION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR YEAR

* THESE CHANGES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT OUR PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PRODUCTION AND PRODUCTION COST GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON UK PRODUCING ASSETS IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW US$45 MILLION, REDUCED FROM ORIGINAL FORECAST OF US$65 MILLION

* EXPECTATION IS THAT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON SANGOMAR IN 2020 WILL BE BELOW US$330 MILLION, REDUCED FROM ORIGINAL FORECAST OF US$400 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON EXPLORATION IN 2020 SEEN TO BE ABOUT US$100MILLION, FROM ORIGINAL FORECAST OF US$150 MILLION IN EXPLORATION

* CASHFLOWS FROM UK PRODUCTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 19,000-23,000 BOPD IN 2020