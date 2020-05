BRIEF-Cairn Homes Announces Phased Reopening Of Residential Sites

May 14 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes PLC:

* PHASED REOPENING OF RESIDENTIAL SITES

* RESIDENTIAL SITES WILL REOPEN ON 18 MAY 2020, ON A PHASED BASIS UNDER STRICT NEW RETURN TO WORK PROTOCOLS ACROSS 15 OF OUR SITES

* OPPORTUNITY TO RECOMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HOMES ACROSS 15 ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT SITES

* CLOSED AND CURRENT FORWARD SALES PIPELINE IS 863 UNITS AS OF 13 MAY 2020

* DUE TO NEW PROTOCOLS EXTENDING BUILD PROGRAMMES,SOME PROJECTED 2020 CLOSINGS,PARTICULARLY ON APARTMENT DEVELOPMENTS,WILL MOVE INTO 2021

* SPRING SALES LAUNCHES ARE POSTPONED UNTIL LATE SUMMER

* THROUGH ONLINE SALES PLATFORMS, CONTINUE TO SEE NEW RESERVATIONS MARGINALLY AHEAD OF CANCELLATIONS OVER THIS PERIOD

* EXECUTIVES DIRECTORS FOREGOING ANY CASH BONUS ENTITLEMENTS IN FY20