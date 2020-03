BRIEF-Cairn Homes Closes Site; Draws Down 194 Mln Euros Of 200 Mln Euros Facility

March 30 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes PLC:

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - COVID-19 RESIDENTIAL SITE CLOSURES

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - CLOSING ALL OF ITS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION SITES FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS, UNTIL 12 APRIL 2020

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - TOTAL EQUITY OF EUR 763.7 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 UNDERPINNED BY EUR 897.3 MILLION IN INVENTORIES

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - HAD NET DEBT OF EUR 91.2 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, COMPRISING OF DRAWN DEBT OF EUR 148.0 MILLION, AVAILABLE CASH OF EUR 56.8 MILLION

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - RECENT WEEKS COMPANY HAS DRAWN DOWN AVAILABLE EUR 194.0 MILLION OF ITS EUR 200.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: