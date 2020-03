BRIEF-Cairn Homes Withdraws Dividend, Suspends Buyback As Footfall Drops

March 25 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes PLC:

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - FOOTFALL AND FACE TO FACE ENQUIRIES HAVE SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY OVER LAST TWO WEEKS, ALTHOUGH ONLINE ENGAGEMENT HAS INCREASED

* CAIRN HOMES - REMAINS EXPECTATION THAT CO WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT EXCESS CASH IN COMING YEARS

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - MEDIUM TERM COMMITMENT TO PROGRESSIVE CAPITAL RETURNS POLICY REMAINS IN PLACE

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS INTENTION TO PROPOSE A FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND OF 2.75C PER SHARE

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - SUSPENDING ITS CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY EUR 46 MILLION OF EUR 60 MILLION PROGRAMME HAS BEEN COMPLETED TO DATE

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - SUSPENDING ITS EXISTING GUIDANCE FOR FY20 AS IMPACT AND DURATION OF COVID-19 REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* CAIRN HOMES PLC - WILL REINSTATE GUIDANCE FOR FY20 IN DUE COURSE