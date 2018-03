March 26 (Reuters) - Cairo Communication Spa:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.14 BILLION VERSUS EUR 582.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.1 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 52.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN 2018 DEVELOPING OF ACTIVITY IN TV SECTOR WITH POSITIVE EBITDA