Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cairo For Housing And Development Co Sae

* NINE-MONTH STANDALONE NET LOSS EGP 55.8 ‍​MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EGP 4.2 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 43.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 195.7 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE EGP 888.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 765.8 MILLION YEAR AGO