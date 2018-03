March 13 (Reuters) - CAIRO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT CO :

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 73.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 288.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL REVENUE EGP 1.43 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.52 BILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2HtUKPq)