March 13 (Reuters) - CAIRO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT CO :

* FY STANDALONE NET LOSS EGP 26.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EGP 64.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY STANDALONE REVENUE EGP 453.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 746.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2Inw7Fp) Further company coverage: