Sept 14 (Reuters) - CAIRO FOR OIL AND SOAP CO:

* FY NET LOSS EGP 17 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EGP 83.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET REVENUE EGP 207.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 134.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2f6wR7W)