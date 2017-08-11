FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec provides mid-year update
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 3:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec provides mid-year update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec:

* Says as at June 30, clients’ net assets totaled $286.5 billion, up $15.8 billion from December 31, 2016

* Says for half-year ended June 30, La Caisse generated 5 percent return, compared to 4.8 percent for its benchmark portfolio

* In H1 2017, global equity markets produced good returns, while volatility levels, interest rates remained low

* Says “there appears to be an emerging bias among central banks in favor of tightening monetary conditions”

* Says fixed income asset class posted a 2.7 percent return and net investment results of $2.5 billion over six months

* Says liquidity of La Caisse’S overall portfolio remains “robust”

* Says over five years, annualized return was 10.6 percent, above its benchmark portfolio, which stood at 9.3 percent

