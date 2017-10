Oct 6 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK:

* SAYS THAT IN LIGHT OF THE CURRENT POLITICAL AND SOCIAL SITUATION IN CATALONIA THE BOARD HAS DECIDED TO MOVE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO VALENCIA

* THE BOARD WILL RECONVENE TO DEFINITIVELY ADOPT THE APPROPRIATE AGREEMENTS AS SOON AS THE CHANGE TO THE LAW ON CORPORATIONS (“LEY DE SOCIEDADES DE CAPITAL”) HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN THE OFFICIAL STATE BULLETIN Source text for Eikon:

