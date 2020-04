BRIEF-Caixabank Recognizes Extraordinary Provision Of 400 Mln Euros To Anticipate Future COVID-19 Impacts

April 30 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA:

* CAIXABANK SAYS RECOGNIZES AN EXTRAORDINARY PROVISION TO ANTICIPATE FUTURE IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 FOR 400 MILLION EUROS

* CAIXABANK SAYS TO EXCLUSIVELY MODIFY DIVIDEND POLICY FOR 2020, TO DISTRIBUTE A CASH DIVIDEND OF NO MORE THAN 30% OF THE REPORTED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

* CAIXABANK SAYS TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST ABOVE 50% OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR FUTURE FINANCIAL YEARS, ONCE CIRCUMSTANCES THAT BROUGHT THE AMENDMENT HAVE CEASED