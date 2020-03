BRIEF-Caixabank Says It Is Too Early To Estimate Impact Of Covid-19 And Provide Update On 2020 Guidance

March 18 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA:

* IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE THE PRECISE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 AND PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON THE GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IS STILL EXPECTING TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC GROWTH IN CAPITAL DURING THE YEAR

* UP UNTIL THE MORE RESTRICTIVE MEASURES IMPOSED LAST WEEKEND, THERE HAD BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY IN THE QUARTER

* THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF THE YEAR HAVE EVOLVED ACCORDING TO INITIAL EXPECTATIONS

* 2019 YE CET1 RATIO OF 12%, MREL OF 22.5%, MDA BUFFER OF 325BPS AND OVER 10X COVERAGE OF LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS BY PRE-PROVISION PROFITS PROVIDE AMPLE COMFORT FOR MORE SEVERELY STRESSED SCENARIOS