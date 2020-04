BRIEF-Caixabank Sees Spain GDP down 7.2% in 2020, Portugal down 8.1%

April 30 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA:

* EXPECTS SPAIN’S GDP TO SHRINK 7.2% IN 2020 AND GROW 6.9% IN 2021

* EXPECTS PORTUGAL’S GDP TO SHRINK 8.1% IN 2020 AND GROW 6.1% IN 2021

* EXPECTS SPAIN’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO RISE TO 19.3% IN 2020 AND FALL TO 15.8% IN 2021

* EXPECTS PORTUGAL’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO RISE TO 12.7% IN 2020 AND FALL TO 8.6% IN 2021

* SAYS ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WOULD HAVE BEEN OF 370 MILLION EUROS WITHOUT CORONAVIRUS-RELATED PROVISIONS INSTEAD OF REPORTED PROFIT OF 90 MILLION EUROS (Reporting by Joan Faus)