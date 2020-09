Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortazar:

* SAYS THERE IS NO DOUBT DEAL WITH BANKIA WILL ALLOW FOR POTENTIALLY HIGHER DIVIDENDS, WILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR MORE CLARITY

* SAYS WE HAVE NOT CONTEMPLATED A CAPITAL REINFORCEMENT

* SAYS WE ARE NOT GOING TO RAISE CAPITAL AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THIS TRANSACTION