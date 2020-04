April 30 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar:

* SAYS EXPECTS NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO TO EXCEED 4% THIS YEAR BUT BELOW 5%

* SAYS THE BANK’S NET INTEREST INCOME DECLINE WILL BE SMALLER IN 2020 THAN IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joan Faus)