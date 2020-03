March 24 (Reuters) - Cake Box Holdings PLC:

* CONFIRMS THAT TRADING TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020

* UNABLE TO QUANTIFY FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 AT THIS STAGE ON ITS BUSINESS.

* THERE MAY ALSO BE AN IMPACT ON TIMING OF NEW FRANCHISE STORE OPENINGS ALTHOUGH CURRENT PIPELINE REMAINS STRONG.