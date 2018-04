BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods announces voluntary shell egg recall due to possible health risk

April 16 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY SHELL EGG RECALL DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

* CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL

* EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP

* CAL-MAINE FOODS - VOLUNTARILY RECALLING 23,400 DOZEN EGGS, PURCHASED FROM ROSE ACRE FARMS AND RE-PACKAGED AT CAL-MAINE 'S DADE CITY, FLORIDA, LOCATION