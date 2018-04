BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.99

April 2 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.99

* Q3 SALES $435.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $432.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 RESULTS WERE FAVORABLY AFFECTED BY $0.72 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018

* ‍ BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO'S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR​