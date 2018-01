Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* CAL-MAINE FOODS INC - ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A VIDEO INVOLVING A CO‘S EMPLOYEE AND TREATMENT OF LAYING HENS AT LAKE WALES LOCATION

* CAL-MAINE FOODS INC - “VIDEO DEPICTS ANOTHER EMPLOYEE DELIBERATELY MISTREATING A HEN, AND THAT EMPLOYEE WAS IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED”

* CAL-MAINE FOODS INC - "WE BELIEVE THAT THIS WAS AN ISOLATED INCIDENT"