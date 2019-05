May 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CALA HEALTH RAISES $50 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING

* CALA HEALTH - NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES C FINANCING INCLUDE NOVARTIS, BAIRD CAPITAL, LIFESCI VENTURE PARTNERS, TRIVENTURES, AND OTHERS

* CALA HEALTH INC - AS PART OF FINANCING STACY ENXING SENG WILL BE JOINING CALA HEALTH’S TEAM AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: