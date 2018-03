March 22 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc:

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CALADRIUS - ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $60.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES - ‍CONFIDENT THAT CASH BALANCES, ADDITIONAL GRANT FUNDING WILL ALLOW IT TO FUND ITS CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN BEYOND 2019​