Jan 10 (Reuters) - CalAtlantic Group Inc:

* CALATLANTIC GROUP INC - ‍NET NEW ORDERS IN 2017 Q4 INCREASED 20% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* CALATLANTIC GROUP INC - ‍END OF YEAR BACKLOG VALUE IMPROVED 21% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR END​

* CALATLANTIC GROUP, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS

* CALATLANTIC GROUP INC- AT DECEMBER 31, CONSOLIDATED TOTAL BACKLOG OF $3.22 BILLION