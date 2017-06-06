FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces record fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.5 million

* Calavo growers inc says company reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS

* Calavo Growers - in near term, fiscal 2017 expect revenues to rise by more than 20 percent and higher year-over-year gross margin dollars

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

