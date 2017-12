Dec 19 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* CALAVO GROWERS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 REVENUE $277.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $286.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PERCENT

- CO FORECASTS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH OF 20 PERCENT LEADING TO DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN EPS