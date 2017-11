Nov 29 (Reuters) - Calbee Inc

* Says its unit Calbee E-Commerce Limited will set up a wholly owned trade unit on Feb. 1, 2018, which will be engaged in sale of the co’s products

* The trade unit will be capitalized at 8 million yuan (about 135 million yen)

