April 2 (Reuters) - Caldwell Partners International Inc :

* THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE C$16.8 MILLION

* CALDWELL PARTNERS - CO ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, TO ACTIVELY MANAGE OUR COSTS, PRESERVE CAPITAL AND ENHANCE LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: