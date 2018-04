April 5 (Reuters) - Caldwell Partners International Inc :

* THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC - Q2 SHR C$0.013

* CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC - Q2 REVENUE C$14.9 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: