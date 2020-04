April 6 (Reuters) - Caleffi SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 50.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.002 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO COVID-19, IS IMPLEMENTING EMERGENCY PLAN INCLUDING COST CONTAINMENT, PROTECTION OF FLOWS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, REDUCTION OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* REDUCTION OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS IN LINE WITH CURRENT AND FORESEEABLE LEVELS OF DEMAND