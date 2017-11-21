BRIEF-Caleres Q3 earnings per share $0.80

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc
* Caleres reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 sales $774.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $785.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caleres Inc says maintaining fiscal 2017 adjusted eps guidance
* Caleres Inc - q3 sales were negatively impacted by approximately $35 million, due to hurricanes in Texas and Florida
* Caleres Inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion
* Caleres Inc sees 2017 famous footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits
* Caleres Inc sees 2017 brand portfolio sales up high-teens
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S