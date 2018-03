BRIEF-Caleres Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.47

March 13 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc:

* CALERES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 SALES $702.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $695.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MILLION WERE UP 7.0%​

* QTRLY ‍SAME-STORE-SALES WERE UP 2.8%​

* SEES ‍2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50​

* SEES ‍2018 BRAND PORTFOLIO SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)