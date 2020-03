March 18 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc:

* CALERES PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19

* WITHDRAWS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* CALERES HAS ELECTED TO CLOSE ITS REMAINING FAMOUS FOOTWEAR LOCATIONS

* CALERES - ADDITIONAL CLOSURES WILL BEGIN MARCH 19, WITH ALL RETAIL LOCATIONS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH APRIL 2