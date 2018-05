BRIEF-Calfrac Announces $650 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes, Accordion Exercise And Intention To Repay Second Lien Term Loan

May 9 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd:

* CALFRAC ANNOUNCES US$650 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES, ACCORDION EXERCISE AND INTENTION TO REPAY SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER UP TO US$650 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 ISSUED UNDER NEW INDENTURE

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - UNIT INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO FUND TENDER OFFER TO BUY FOR CASH UPTO ALL OUTSTANDING 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO AMEND ITS CREDIT FACILITIES TO EXERCISE C$100 MILLION OF ACCORDION CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITIES