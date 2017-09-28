FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - extension of maturity date from September 27, 2018 to June 1, 2020

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment ‍voluntary reduction in credit facilities from $300 million to $275 million​

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment, ‍reduction in maximum funded debt-to-ebitda ratio to 3.0x​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

